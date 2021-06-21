Haryana extends lockdown till June 28

Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown on account of Covid-19 spread by another week till June 28. The state government also allowed certain relaxations in view of the significant drop in the number of cases. The number of active cases has come down to 2,491.

As per an order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, corporate offices have been allowed to open at full strength subject to adherence of Covid-appropriate behavior. The decision to allow corporate offices to open to full capacity comes close on the heel of state government last week ordering its departments to function at full capacity.

Religious places have been allowed to open with a maximum of 50 persons at a time, with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms.

As prescribed in the last order of June 13, clubhouses, restaurants and bars of golf courses will continue to remain open with 50% seating capacity from 10am to 10pm. Swimming pools and spas would continue to remain closed, the order said.

All shops will continue to operate from 9am to 8pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, will be allowed to open from 10am to 10pm with 50% seating capacity. The timings for shopping malls will also remain the same from 10am to 8pm. The permissible gathering limit in weddings and funerals will continue to be up to 50 persons. In open spaces also, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons. Gyms will also continue to remain open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms. All production units, establishments and industries will continue to function as per the previous orders.