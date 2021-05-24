Haryana extends lockdown till May 31, shops to open on odd-even basis

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations to allow resumption of routine business activities in local markets.

While stand-alone shops have been allowed to open when the night curfew is not in operation, other shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to noon as per the odd and even formula.

As per orders of chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, shops with odd numbers will open on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates. The government has not allowed malls to open and authorised deputy commissioners to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations.

This is the third extension of the week-long lockdown which was first imposed in Haryana from May 3 in the face of rising infections in the state. It was then extended on May 10, with stricter restrictions such as not allowing more than 11 people in weddings and funerals.

In a single page order, Vardhan said the decision to yet again extend the lockdown had been taken “after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate has come down,” the lockdown, termed mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana, needs to continue with the objective of further bringing down the positivity and the fatality rate.

That the lockdown has helped contain the Covid spread becomes apparent as in past 13 days the number of new cases (from 13,548 on May 9) has been declining every day and stood at 5,021 on May 22.

Till Saturday, Haryana had vaccinated 52.56 lakh people. The state government said as on Sunday, 1,554 oxygen beds in ICUs, including ventilators, were available in government and private hospitals across the state, while 8,185 oxygen beds were available in both government and private hospitals.

(With agency inputs)