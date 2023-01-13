Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana extends winter break in schools till January 21

Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:28 PM IST

Classes to resume as scheduled for students of 10th, 12th taking board exams; many parts of Haryana received light rain with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits, the meteorological department said.

The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter break in schools till January 21. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter break in schools till January 21.

In an official order, the directorate school education said that in view of the intense cold conditions, all government and private schools in the state shall remain closed till January 21. “Schools shall reopen on January 23 (Monday),” it said.

However, in view of the board exams for Classes 10 and 12, classes will resume as scheduled earlier.

Many parts of Haryana received light rain with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits, the meteorological department said. Hisar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 7.5 degrees, state capital Chandigarh 9.2, Narnaul 9.5, Karnal 10.6, Rohtak 11.2 and Ambala 11.3 degrees Celsius.

