Haryana: Farmers demand early paddy procurement, stage protest near CM house

Scores of farmers from across the state on Monday protested near the CM residence in Kurukshetra, demanding an early paddy procurement, special girdawari for crop damage due to virus and other reasons. Kurukshetra DC Vishram Meena said the government has invited them for a meeting on September 9 and I’m hopeful that their demands will get resolved. (File)

Farmers from various unions from various districts of northern belt protested under the banner of Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and demanded the commencement of paddy procurement from September 15, special girdawari and compensation for crop damage due to spread of black virus, rain and waterlogging, no installation of smart meters and others.

Bahadur Mehla, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), that is also part of the morcha said, that farmers first gathered at the Pipli grain market amid rain and then marched towards the CM residence in the afternoon. “The police had barricaded the area and stopped farmers at some distance from the CM residence. After a protest, Kurukshetra DC reached the spot and spoke to us. Government has called the farmers for a meeting on September 9. If that fails then another meeting will be held and the next movement will be announced,” he added.

