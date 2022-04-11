Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant

Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages
Published on Apr 11, 2022 04:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages.

Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights.

“The Haryana government should release the compensation amount to farmers. The SYL issue should be resolved with consensus. Some political parties do not want to resolve this issue and divide the people of both states,” he added.

Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.

“The fuel prices are rising everyday while the leaders within the BJP are keeping mum. The income of two persons, Ambani and Adani, has increased significantly while the common man is struggling to refuel the gas cylinder,” he said.

Chaudhary also criticised the central government for not withdrawing the cases filed during the farm stir.

“The government has neither taken back cases filed against protesters nor formed a committee on the minimum support price (MSP). The Union government knows that it is difficult for them to bring three farm laws back, but it is harassing farmers by not revoking cases,” the RLD president added.

He said that his party is focusing on strengthening its base in Rajasthan, but they have not planned any such strategy for Haryana.

