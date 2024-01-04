Haryana farmers to explore farming in Africa

Farmers from Haryana could soon explore farming opportunities in Africa. The state government is planning to leverage the vast agricultural potential in African nations by sending a group of farmers from the state to Africa, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday. Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM

Khattar said the shrinking landholdings due to urbanisation, industrialisation and other developmental activities has prompted the government to explore alternative avenues for farmers. Drawing inspiration from successful farming ventures in Madhya Pradesh and other states, Haryana will try to replicate this success on an international scale.

The CM who was speaking at a post-cabinet briefing said following discussions with the ambassador of an African nation, the state government is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise collaboration. The MoU will follow an invitation to interested farmers to participate in this opportunity.

“Farmer groups will be formed and sent to African nations where they can contribute their expertise and benefit from the vast agricultural landscapes available. Before sending them abroad, the government will provide comprehensive training and necessary assistance to ensure their success in agricultural endeavours,’’ Khattar said.