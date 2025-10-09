Haryana: Focus on reducing country’s logistic cost, says Gadkari

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated India’s first commercial electric truck battery swapping cum charging station built by Energy in Motion at Delhi International Cargo Terminal Private Limited (DICT) in village Panchi Gujran, Sonepat district. Union minister for heavy industries and steel H D Kumaraswamy was also present on the occasion. Gadkari said that special focus is being laid on reducing the country’s logistic cost.

Gadkari said that India spends nearly ₹25 lakh crore annually on fuel imports. If we save this money by using alternative energy, it will be invested in India’s development and help us move faster towards the dream of a developed India.

Gadkari said that special focus is being laid on reducing the country’s logistic cost. The government’s target is to bring it down to single digits (below 9%) by December 2026. To achieve this, the highway network is being strengthened and multi-modal infrastructure is being developed by integrating waterways, rail and road transport. Lower logistic cost will not only benefit traders and industrialists but also reduce the transportation cost of farmers’ produce, he added.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish India as a Green Energy Hub, Gadkari emphasised agricultural-based energy production and said that recently, the government permitted production of ethanol from maize. As a result, the demand for maize has increased and its price has risen from ₹1,200 per quintal to ₹2,800 per quintal.