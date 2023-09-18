Haryana formulating policy to allow commercial units in residential areas

The Haryana government is formulating a policy for allowing commercial constructions in residential areas.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in view of the proliferation of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones, the government is planning to introduce a comprehensive policy aimed at rectifying this situation. (HT File)

Stating this at the Jan Samvad programme, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said that in view of the proliferation of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones, the government is planning to introduce a comprehensive policy aimed at rectifying this situation.

“Under this policy, areas that have already been transformed into commercial spaces within residential zones will be officially designated as commercial areas,” said Khattar. The CM also directed the municipal corporation officers to issue notices to residential areas still indulging in commercial activity. Strict action will be taken against non-compliance, he said.

An official spokesperson said that during the Jan Samvad, Ambala municipal corporation’s superintendent engineer, Vivek Gill, was questioned about an ongoing commercial construction. However, he failed to give a satisfactory answer. Consequently, the CM issued orders for Gill’s transfer from his current position. Khattar said that 450 colonies had recently received approval in the state, with an additional 400 colonies currently under review. Notably, 1,800 colonies in the state remain unapproved.

Grant allocation based on population

The CM said that grants for development projects would now be allocated based on city population. A grant of ₹2,500 per person, determined by the population as of December 31 of the previous year, will be disbursed to cities.