Haryana: Four of family die as car falls into canal in Sonepat

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said Ashok, along with his brother Manoj’s family, was returning from his in-laws house
Relatives of the victims mourning outside a hospital in Sonepat on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Relatives of the victims mourning outside a hospital in Sonepat on Sunday.
Published on Jun 13, 2022
HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four members of a family were killed after their car fell into Yamuna canal near Sonepat’s Kailana village in Ganaur area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok , 30, his nephew Ayush, 4, niece Arushi, 8, and sister-in-law Manju, 31. The family belongs to Matindu village of Sonepat district.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said Ashok, along with his brother Manoj’s family, was returning from his in-laws house.

“When they reached near Kailana village, a bike came in front of the car and Ashok lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Yamuna canal. All four occupants died on the spot The Ganaur police reached the site, fished out the bodies and sent them to the mortuary at general hospital,” the spokesperson added.

