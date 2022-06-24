Haryana: Four of family, including three women, elected to Ladwa civic body
The Haryana civic body elections turned out to be a family affair for the Khuranas as four of them got elected to the Ladwa municipal committee with one of them, Sakshi Khurana, securing the chairperson’s post.
There are total five members in this family, four of whom will be in the municipal committee that has total 15 wards. Interestingly, all three women members of this family are now in the active politics at the ward level.
As per the previous records, this family has dominated several civic body elections and this is the third consecutive term that one of the family members has won the president’s post.
Before Sakshi’s elevation to the top post in the 2016 elections, her mother-in-law Kaushlaya Khurana remained the chairperson as she was elected with the support of the Indian National Lok Dal. In 2015, they had shifted their loyalty to the BJP and Sakshi was made the president with the help of BJP-supported members in the indirect elections in 2016.
As per the latest results, Sakshi is the chairperson of the Ladwa municipal committee, while her husband Amit Khurana has been elected as member from ward 10, her mother-in-law Kaushlaya from ward number 5 by a margin of over 500 votes, and her sister-in-law Smriti Khurana from ward number 7.
Rajesh Khurana, who is the only non-political member in the family, said, “It became possible through the huge support of the people of Ladwa as they showered their love and affection on us and elected all the four members of our family.”
“I did not contest the election, but had to manage the work related to the campaign of all four members, especially my sister-in-law Sakshi,” he added.
Amit said it was the first election that he and his sister-in-law Smriti Khurana contested.
He said his brother Rajesh played a key role in motivating all the three female members of the family to enter the politics. “When we saw there was a good response from the people, we decided to field four members,” he added.
The newly elected Ladwa civic body president, Sakshi, who is also mother of a girl, said not only the family members, but she will take all members of the municipal committee along to complete the pending works and fulfil the expectations of the people.
