Haryana: Four women die in Jind factory fire

Four women workers suffocated to death, and nearly 12 others were injured, in a fire incident at a factory in Jind’s Safidon sub-division on Saturday. Locals rushing injured to the hospital in Jind’s Safidon on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Usha (45), Pinki (45), Pooja (27) and Guddi (52), all residents of nearby localities of Bhaat Colony, where the factory was situated.

Officials said the incident, likely caused by a short circuit, led to a huge fire near the entry/exit gate which was reportedly closed from the outside. This also hampered the rescue efforts largely, police said.

The premises of the unit was used for packaging gulal colours and other related materials used for Holi, where the workers were allegedly exploited regarding working hours and wages.

As the fire spread, nearly 30 workers and other staff members panicked and tried to escape.

Jind deputy commissioner Mohd Imran Raza, who reached the spot with superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh, said that most occupants were women who either rushed inside or managed to jump outside from the terrace.

“A few of them informed the neighbours about the fire. Some young men, risking their lives, entered the factory to save the women until emergency services arrived. Police and firefighters then took over the operations and managed to save workers by breaking into the walls, while dousing the fire. Patients told me the fire occurred near the entry gate, probably due to a short circuit,” he added.

When asked about the factory, he said, “It was an unfortunate incident but we are checking the factory’s records. Our teams have been regularly monitor such factories operating under hazardous conditions and without certain permissions. Action will be taken accordingly.”

Singh told HT that prima facie the cause of the four deaths appears to be suffocation.

“We have registered an FIR against Rakesh, Devender, Satya Narayan and Ram Karan, who were running the factory under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Act. We also added charges under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act based on a complaint received from one of the victims. Further probe is underway,” he added.

Sonepat MP Satpal Brahmachari has demanded a high-level inquiry into the tragic fire incident. He urged the Haryana government to provide ₹30 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased worker and ₹ 5 lakh to the injured.

Extending condolences to the deceased’s families, the MP said they need support during this difficult time.

He added that the administration should ensure timely assistance and proper medical care for the injured.