Haryana: Free dialysis in govt hospitals, Saini fulfils first poll promise

The Haryana government has approved the provision of free dialysis services in the state-run hospitals for patients suffering from kidney ailments, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday after signing his first official order following his swearing- in and assuming office. Haryana chief minister signs an order for free dialysis services in the state-run hospitals for patients suffering from kidney ailments on Friday.

Addressing reporters after the first meeting of his council of ministers, the CM said the Haryana government will bear the financial burden of dialysis. He said the dialysis procedure costs each patient minimum ₹25,000 per month.

“The first file which I signed after assuming charge pertained to the free dialysis facility in the government hospitals. The cost of dialysis is between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per month. Now, the Haryana government will bear the expenses,” Saini said, adding that free dialysis facility was one of the poll promises of the BJP.

The chief minister said that in another major decision, the cabinet has given nod to implement the Supreme Court decision wherein the states were empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation.

Hitting out at the Congress for “misleading” people, Saini said people of Haryana defeated the Congress’ every narrative aimed at misleading people. “Sportspersons were used by the Congress, while farmers and youths were misguided. Not just this, the Congress tried to provoke the farmers. But I am thankful to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the historic mandate putting their stamp of approval on the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saini said.

“I have the highest respect and honour for every section of the society. I am grateful to the people of my state for ensuring victory of the BJP and giving a crushing defeat to the Congress and rejecting its divisive politics,” said Saini, reiterating that the government would ensure transparency in administration and merit in recruitment.

At present, dialysis service is available in 20 district hospitals and three medical colleges — Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal, Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nuh and Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Medical College, Rohtak. This service will also be extended to all the upcoming medical colleges and health facilities in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The CM also informed that the cabinet reviewed the ongoing paddy procurement. Directions have been issued to procure paddy with up to 17% moisture content, he said. “So far, over 27 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy arrived in mandis and more than 23 LMT had been procured at the minimum support price (MSP). ₹3,056 crore of MSP has been transferred into farmers’ accounts. Over 3-LMT bajra has also arrived in mandis and nearly all of it has been procured and ₹331 crore credited into farmers’ accounts,” he added.