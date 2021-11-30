Haryana freezes appointments of lambardars

The Haryana government has frozen the appointments of lambardars and sarbarah lambardars with immediate effect.

The Haryana financial commissioner, revenue and additional chief secretary to the revenue department of Haryana government has issued a notification on November 23 to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and director land records for strict compliance of the orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the letter, the matter regarding the appointments of lambardars and sarbarah lambardars in state is reviewed by the government and it has been decided that all fresh appointments may be frozen in state till further orders.

The orders will apply to all appointments which are presently under consideration of the competent authorities but where the appointment has not been made till the issuance of this order.

The officials are tight-lipped over the issue and are reluctant to make any comments but a senior official, pleading anonymity, said the government has frozen further appointments as they are considering making their services more useful and an assessment of the requirement of lambaradars and their duties in the modern circumstances is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}