Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Haryana: Gangster with 45k bounty nabbed after encounter in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 29, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Police said that Ravi was carrying a bounty of ₹45,000 and was wanted in multiple cases by both Haryana and Delhi Police

The anti-gangster unit of Sonepat Police apprehended a wanted criminal following a brief encounter near Barona village on Saturday.

The gangster sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment, say police. (HT File)
The accused, identified as Ravi alias Lamba, sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that Ravi was carrying a bounty of 45,000 and was wanted in multiple cases by both Haryana and Delhi Police.

Ajay Dhankar, head of the anti-gangster unit at Sector-6 crime branch, stated that the police received credible intelligence regarding Ravi’s movements and swiftly laid a trap. “The accused attempted to flee and opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action. He was neutralised and taken into custody,” Dhankar said.

A motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from the gangster, who faces nearly 18 cases including charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion and other serious crimes, Dhankar said.

He had been absconding in connection with the 2024 murder of Brijesh, brother of gangster Ravi Munia, police said.

“Ravi is currently admitted at the civil hospital in Kharkhauda, where doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger,” Dhankar added.

