Haryana gives nod for new Karnal-Y’nagar rail line

Haryana government has given approval for a new shorter rail line between Karnal and Yamunanagar for fast rail connectivity.

The existing rail route from Karnal to Yamunanagar (via Ambala Cantonment) is 121km, while by road the distance between the two cities is 67 km. With a route length of 64.6 km, the proposed new railway line will provide the shortest link between these two cities and reduce the travel time for passengers as well as for freight traffic.

The state government approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on July 20 after incorporating all the suggestions made by ministry of railways to the draft report submitted in September 2019, a government spokesperson said.

Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), which is a joint venture between the ministry of railways and Haryana government, has finalised this DPR at an estimated cost of ₹884 crore. The project will be implemented in four years.

The state government in a release said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had been pursuing this project with the ministry of railways.

The rail line will take off from the existing Karnal railway station on Delhi-Ambala railway line and will connect at the existing Jagadhri-workshop railway station on Ambala-Saharanpur railway line.

The new rail line project will also directly connect southern and western parts of Haryana with Haridwar.

The Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line will provide feeder route connectivity for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor at Kalanaur, enabling development of logistics parks in Karnal-Yamunanagar region.