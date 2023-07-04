Nod to 795 new drinking water supply schemes in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday approved 795 new drinking water supply schemes on which an estimated ₹834 crore will be spent to augment drinking water supply in urban and rural areas.

The Haryana government on Monday approved 795 new drinking water supply schemes on which an estimated ₹ 834 crore will be spent to augment drinking water supply in urban and rural areas.

The total approved schemes include 134 new urban water supply and sewerage schemes worth over ₹104 crore. These decisions were taken in the meeting of water supply and sewerage board, held under the chairmanship chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. An official spokesperson said the meeting also gave financial approval for 286 already approved works pertaining to current financial year.

The officials apprised the chief minister that water supply and sewerage system in eight mahagram villages has already been completed. At present, works in 29 mahagram villages are in progress and out of these, work in 10 such villages would be completed by December 2023.

It was informed that to increase revenue collection on operation and maintenance of urban water supply and sewerage schemes in the state, bills for water supply and sewerage facilities are being sent through SMS on mobile phones for timely information of consumers. Besides, consumers have also been given the option of payment of bills through various parameters and cashless options.

It also emerged in the meeting that linking of water supply connections with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) ID is under progress. “Out of 28.22 lakh connections, mapping of 25.22 lakh connections has been completed in rural areas,” the spokesperson said.

