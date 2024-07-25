Haryana government holds conference to accelerate EV adoption

The Haryana government along with the International Council on Clean Transportation, a non-profit public policy think tank, on Wednesday hosted an electric vehicle (EV) stakeholder conference on accelerating EV adoption. As per a statement Haryana is the only state offering incentives for non-road EVs like hybrid and electric tractors, and has targets for phasing out fossil-fueled government vehicles, public buses, commercial fleets and logistics vehicles. (Getty image)

As per a press statement, Panchkula additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sachin Gupta said the conference has opened doors for conversations between the government and private sector for better policy adoption which will enhance Haryana’s electrification journey.

The statement said that Haryana is the only state offering incentives for non-road EVs like hybrid and electric tractors, and has targets for phasing out fossil-fueled government vehicles, public buses, commercial fleets and logistics vehicles. The state has also set a target for 100% electrification of public transport vehicles in Gurugram and Faridabad by 2029. Managing director (India), International Council on Clean Transportation, Amit Bhatt, said Haryana’s EV policy was the first to include tractors for demand incentives. Gurugram and Faridabad could be the lighthouse cities that can power the electrification of the rest of the state, he said.