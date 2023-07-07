: Around 71,000 people in Haryana are eligible for ₹2,750 monthly social security pension introduced by the state government for unmarried people aged between 45 to 60 years falling below poverty line (BPL) and widowers with ₹3 lakh annual income, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday. 71,000 people to benefit from monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

According to Haryana government’s flagship Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme, there are about 65,000 unmarried men and women in the age group of 45-60 years old, who hail from BPL families having ₹1.80 lakh annual income.

“This pension scheme will benefit around 71,000 people and an amount of ₹20 crore annually will be spent,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said widowers eligible for a monthly pension should be in the age bracket of 40-60 years with annual income limit of ₹3 lakh. There are 5,687 widowers in the specified age group and income limit.

Dayalu Yojana and Divyang certificate

Khattar said that so far 227 families have received financial assistance under dayalu yojana. The chief minister said that on the basis of verified PPP data, the state government is providing financial assistance in case of death or disability of a member of the families having annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh.

He said data of 600 people is also available and that process of verification is underway. Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide financial assistance ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh according to different age groups. This benefit also includes the amount received under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) schemes.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said there are more than 73,000 people in the state suffering from different types of disabilities and are yet to get the certificates. He said such People with Disability (PwD) will be issued their PwD certificates within eight weeks.

The chief minister said as per the PPP data, there are 2.70 lakh divyangs in the state and that 26% of them are yet to be issued PwD certificates.

The chief minister said that the government has decided to withdraw the cases registered against people from Scheduled Caste (SC) community pertaining to 2017 agitation. He said about 54 cases were registered and 117 people were arrested.

“We have decided to withdraw these cases provided the crime is not heinous,” Khattar said.