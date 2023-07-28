Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No impact of Haryana govt’s ‘no work, no pay’ decision, clerks continue with protests

No impact of Haryana govt’s ‘no work, no pay’ decision, clerks continue with protests

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 28, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Over 15,000 clerks of Haryana government have been on protest since July 5, demanding pay scale revision from ₹19,900 to ₹35,400. This had caused a lot of inconvenience to members of the general public who are facing hassles in getting routine services such property registration etc.

Haryana government’s decision to invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ rule failed to evoke the desired response as around 15,000 clerks of various departments continued with their protest on Friday as well.

The clerks, under the banner Clerical Association Welfare Society (CAWS), have been on protest since July 5, demanding pay scale revision from 19,900 to 35,400. This had caused a lot of inconvenience to members of the general public who are facing hassles in getting routine services such property registration etc.

The government, meanwhile, has been trying to end the logjam, inviting the protesters for talks but to no avail.

After the third round of talks with protesting clerks ended in a stalemate, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to invoke the “no work, no pay” rule and not release the salaries of the agitating employees for the period that they remain on strike.

The government had also announced to take strict action against the protesters if they failed to return to their job by Monday.

The clerks’ body, however, has remained adamant, stating that they won’t end their strike till their demands are met. They have also started a chain hunger strike outside the Karnal’s mini-secretariat.

Vikrant Tanwar, state president of CAWS said, “We have only one demand and the government will have to accept it otherwise the strike to continue.”

