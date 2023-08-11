Haryana rivers will be pollution free by 2025: Environment and forest minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana environment and forest minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said the state government is taking serious steps to make all rivers of the state pollution free.

Haryana environment and forest minister Kanwar Pal during a meeting in Ambala. (Twitter)

He said in view of increasing pollution, the department is also holding meetings with district officials concerned to review how to reduce pollution in rivers passing through their districts.

On Tuesday, the minister chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners of Ambala and Karnal, where a detailed presentation was given by the officials on pollution caused by various means in Yamuna and Ghaggar and the preventive steps being taken in this regard.

Ghaggar originates in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh and passes through Kalka, Ambala, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana, while Yamuna enters the state at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar to travel via Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat to enter New Delhi.

Officials said in the meeting that of 34 towns coming under the Yamuna catchment, the work of laying sewer lines in 30 towns has been completed, while the work is expected to be completed in Karnal, Panipat, Palwal and Faridabad by September.

Similarly, of 27 cities of Ghaggar catchment area, the work of laying sewer lines has been completed in 26 and work is expected to be completed in Ambala by September.

It was also informed in the meeting that sewage tapping work is expected to be completed by March 2024 at four places in Yamunanagar, one in Rohtak, two in Sonepat and 15 in Panipat under Yamuna catchment.

Under Ghaggar catchment, the work is expected to be completed at 10 places in Panchkula by September.

Speaking to HT, Ambala DC Dr Shaleen, who was at the meeting, said the Ghaggar River Action Plan (that includes Ghaggar, Markanda and Tangri), detailing the quantity of domestic waste generated and how it could be processed before being discharged into natural drains and further to rivers was submitted.

Officials from the pollution control board said there is a total discharge of 114 MLD in Ambala and there is a processing capacity of 51.5 MLD, of which only 25-26 MLD reaches the STPs due to the absence of sewage connections and other reasons.

“By March 31 next year, four new STPs with a capacity of 44 MLDs will be installed that will increase the total capacity to 95.5 MLDs. PHED have been instructed to increase sewer connections at the household levels,” the DC said.

Kanwar Pal said they have set forth a target till 2025, when all rivers will be cleaned and water will be fit for drinking.

“Public will be made aware about pollution due to visarjan and other customs, through social campaigns,” the minister added.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been constantly directing the state government to tighten the noose around the industrial units violating norms which continues to result in increased water pollution in Yamuna, Ghaggar and Markanda rivers.

Last month, the green tribunal had directed the pollution control boards of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to clearly indicate the quantity of sewage and industrial effluents being discharged into Markanda directly or indirectly through drains and submit a report in three months.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board regional officer Nitin Mehta said, “The joint committee (comprising 22 members) will meet again soon and visit the site. Accordingly, we will comply with the directions and a report will be submitted.”

