Haryana Govt will give 15,000 per acre for 100% crop loss: CM Khattar

Haryana Government will give ₹15,000 per acre for 100% damage to the sanding crops in flood affected areas of Haryana, announced chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The chief minister takes stock of Bhiwani Khera village in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The chief minister said the farmers who have replanted the crop after the damage will also be given the compensation. During his visit to the flood-affected areas in Kurukshetra, the chief minister said the e-kshatipurti portal has been opened for the famers to report their losses and the claims will be verified by July 31 and the process to disburse the compensation will be started soon.

The chief minister said this after taking stock of Bhiwani Khera village in Kurukshetra. He gave immediate directions to the officers concerned to conduct surveys along with the verification of the farmers who have resown paddy. He said a provision will be made on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal for such farmers and the farmers who are resowing their crop will also be able to register themselves on this portal.

After this, once the correct figures are obtained, the complete data of loss of crops will be revealed, because the farmer who has resown paddy must have incurred the expenditure on seeds and fertilisers. Therefore, some amount will definitely be given to these farmers as compensation. This work will be completed around July 31, said the chief minister.

Khattar said 12 districts were flooded in the state, six each in the catchment area of Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers. He said a huge area of standing crops was submerged in the state.

He said the construction work of VLD College will be started soon on 10 acres of land in Bhiwani Khera village of Kurukshetra district. For the project, the gram panchayat has already given 10 acres of land in the name of Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary University, Hisar.

