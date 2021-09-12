Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana governor asks govt to resolve farmers’ issue at earliest

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the process of dialogue should be continuous as it is the only way to conclude this issue.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said he also wanted suggestions for the welfare of migrant labourers. (ANI)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said he wanted the central and state governments to make efforts to resolve the farmers’ issue at the earliest.

Speaking to journalists, he said the solution to any problem is dialogue. The process of dialogue should be continuous as it is the only way to conclude this issue, the governor said.

He said he has the zeal to work for the welfare of migrant labourers, which included ensuring minimum wages, housing, welfare schemes and policies, health and education etc. The governor .

