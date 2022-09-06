Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya honours 93 teachers

: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday honoured 93 teachers for their outstanding work in the field of education on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The governor also launched the ‘School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment’ (SEHAT) scheme in the presence of education minister Kanwar Pal and Ambala Lok Sabha MP Ratanlal Kataria.

Extending his greetings to teachers and awardees on Teachers’ Day, Dattatraya said that today, the whole country was remembering eminent diplomat, scholar and an ideal teacher and former president Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The governor said that educated and healthy children are the future of the country. In order to ensure their good health, a new school health scheme – SEHAT – has been launched today under the Ayushman Bharat programme, he said.

Under this scheme, health check-ups of 25 lakh school children will be done twice a year from the coming academic session. The data collected in the test will be linked to the e-Upchar portal, which will make a child’s digital health record available at any location.

Dattatraya said that the inspiration and values given by his gurus have played an important role in his journey till he became the governor. He called upon the teachers to teach good values to children along with bookish knowledge. ENDS