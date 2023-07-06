: Demanding a hike in salary, hundreds of clerks from various departments of the Haryana government on Wednesday went on mass leave for an indefinite period by holding a protest outside the mini-secretariat here. Clerks in Haryana on indefinite strike over salary hike

The protesting clerks were demanding that their pay-scale should be hiked to ₹35,400 or be made same as that of in Punjab.

The protesting clerks from all districts of the state reached Karnal and they declared that they will be on mass leave for an indefinite period till their demand is not met.

Addressing the protesters, Pardeep Parjapati, Karnal district president of Clerks Association Welfare Society (CAWS) said that their demand of revising the salaries has been long pending.

On June 18, they held a state-level rally at Karnal and gave an ultimatum to launch an indefinite strike if their demands were not accepted.

“The clerks should be included in pay-matrix level-6 in the Seventh Pay Commission. We raised our demand on several occasions, but the government is yet to take any action,” Parjapati said.

However, due to the strike, the work in many offices at district headquarters remained affected.