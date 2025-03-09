Menu Explore
Haryana: Govt college principal appointed board of school education chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 09, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The overhaul in the Board of School Education, Haryana, follows the Class 10 and 12 paper leak incidents

The Haryana government has appointed Pawan Kumar as the new chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana. Kumar was serving as the principal of the Government PG College in Charkhi Dadri. Additionally, Satish Kumar, a PGT (Hindi) teacher at a government school in Budha Khera, Jind, has been named the new vice-chairperson of the board.

This comes after significant controversy surrounding the board exams, which have been marred by the leakage of question papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The issue surfaced after papers were reportedly leaked from multiple examination centres across the state, including areas like Nuh, Sonepat, and Jhajjar. The leak led to strong criticism from opposition parties, urging the state government to take action.

In response, the Haryana government suspended 25 police officers, including four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and three station house officers (SHOs), on March 1 for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident. Additionally, six invigilators were relieved of their duties due to negligence during the exams. The board exams, which began on February 27, have also been under close scrutiny.

In another administrative shift, the Haryana government removed Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Ajay Chopra from his role as the board secretary following the leak and appointed Munish Nagpal to the position. Nagpal now holds the responsibility of overseeing the board’s operations and ensuring the integrity of the ongoing exams.

On December 10, the state government also appointed IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal as the secretary. He was also given an additional charge of the board chairman.

