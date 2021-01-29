Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts
The Haryana government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile Internet services, SMS services, and all dongle services in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for the next 24 hours till Friday 5 pm.
However, voice calls have been exempted, from the order.
This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect.
"The state government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms," said a government spokesperson.
The Haryana administration had suspended the mobile Internet and other telecom services, barring voice calls, on January 26 in view of the violence in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP
- Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2011 riot case: Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 14 others jailed for 3 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol prices breach ₹83 per litre in UT for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political ambition fuels Charuni’s rise as Haryana farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar trying to shift Red Fort blame on Congress: Amarinder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder writes to PM to include Punjabi in J&K Official Languages Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu surfaces on Facebook, objects to being called traitor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire
- The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Improper staff utilisation a concern during vax drive in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rose Festival in Chandigarh this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox