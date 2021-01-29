Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile Internet services, SMS services, and all dongle services in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for the next 24 hours till Friday 5 pm.

However, voice calls have been exempted, from the order.

This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect.

"The state government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms," said a government spokesperson.

The Haryana administration had suspended the mobile Internet and other telecom services, barring voice calls, on January 26 in view of the violence in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.