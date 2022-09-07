Haryana govt for strict compliance of basmati trading on e-NAM portal

: Amid reports of horse-trading and tax evasion by the buyers of basmati varieties in Haryana mandis, the state government has issued strict instructions to the ground level officers to ensure all basmati varieties be procured online through e-NAM portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief administrator of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) has written to all secretaries and executive officers of market committee of e-NAM mandis, directing them to process the produce for which the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has not been fixed through the online portal and their gate pass be generated through e-NAM. It said that even the e-auction be done only through the portal.

Any rice miller found to have purchased any variety of paddy basmati from the mandis without e-auction on e-NAM portal would be considered as unaccounted unless he gives a reasonable jurisdiction, reads the letter, mentioning that the maximum penalties as per the provision of section of HASPM Act would be imposed on the violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials have been directed that these instructions should be brought to the notice of all rice shellers under their jurisdiction for strict compliance and laxity in this regard will not be tolerated.

A senior officer from the HSAMB said that the decision of the e-NAM has been taken to bring transparency in procurement.

“This decision will help to ensure the farmers get payment on time and the buyers will pay the levy for the purchase,” he added.

Additional chief secretary to agriculture and farmers welfare department Haryana, Sumita Misra said, “the government will not stress upon e- payment of basmati purchase but we will only ensure online registration or entry in gate passes to check evasion of market fee and ensure transparency as well as accountability.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Move evokes criticism

The state government’s decision has evoked severe criticism from the arhtiyas and rice millers as they have called a state level rally against the move at Gohana in Sonepat district on September 10. The arhtiya association has also announced to keep mandis shut on the day as there will be no procurement.

Ashok Gupta, president of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, said that the government was targeting the commission agents and several such decisions have been imposed on the trade in the mandis.

“Trading of paddy (basmati) is not possible on eNAM portal and we are against the government’s decision of direct payment of basmati to farmers by private traders. If the farmers are happy with the payment via arhtiya why the government is imposing its decisions on us,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta said that a state level meeting of the arhtiya association has been called at Gohana and next decision will be taken in this meeting.

Alleging that Haryana’s 6.5 per cent levy is the highest in the country, private rice traders are demanding the government to reduce levies imposed on buying long-grained aromatic rice from Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) of the state.

According to rice exporters, they have to pay an arhtiya commission of 2.5%, a market fee of 2% and rural development cess of 2%.

Nathi Ram Gupta, president of the All-India Rice Exporter Association (AREA), said such a hefty levy on traders is not justified as this will not only affect the trade in the grain markets of Haryana but also promote horse-trading as the traders have to pay ₹ 200 per quintal extra, besides transportation and labour charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON