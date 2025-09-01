Haryana govt fully prepared to deal with flood situation: CM

With rains in the hills and other parts of the region increasing water level of rivers, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the administration is fully alert to deal with any situation, assuring that the state government is making all efforts so that no citizen faces any loss. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini participates in the 'Swachh Kurukshetra - Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan' cleanliness campaign. (Source:X)

According to the Met department here, Haryana is also likely to witness light to moderate rain at many places from August 31 to September 2, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places till September 3.

Saini appealed to the public to remain cautious during current weather conditions and avoid going to hilly areas. Earlier, Saini had instructed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to survey the areas along rivers in their jurisdiction and prepare a concrete action plan in advance for villages, settlements and colonies located near riverbanks. He had stressed that adequate arrangements at the district level should be made to deal with any emergency and to prevent untoward incidents.

“The state government and administration are fully alert and prepared to deal with any situation,” Saini said, urging the public to remain cautious.

“The government is making all efforts so that no citizen faces any loss,” he added.

Speaking to reporters at Dronacharya sports stadium in Kurukshetra on the sidelines of a Cyclothon event. Saini called upon the youth to make sports an integral part of their lives and inspired youth to stay away from drugs, saying drugs not only hollow just an individual but also adversely impact the family and the society. The chief minister said that the theme of this year’s National Sports Day is “One Hour on the Playground.”

Saini took a dig at the opposition for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during the Congress’ “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in poll-bound Bihar recently.

The chief minister said the Opposition should talk about the development works and achievements done during their tenure. “Had they had worked then, they would not be blaming EVMs today,” said Saini, while adding that the public has rejected the Congress, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought unprecedented development and global respect for the country in the last 11 years.

Saini said that September 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, and from this day, “Sewa Pakhwada” will be started during which services will be provided to the poor, needy, and differently-abled. Welfare societies, traders, and other organisations will be included in this campaign, which will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Farmers can register crop damage till Sept 10

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the e-Kshatipurti portal will remain open till September 10 to facilitate flood-affected farmers across all 1,402 villages in 12 districts to register claims for crop damage caused by recent floods, standing water and heavy rain.

A government spokesperson said that as per the latest data from the e-Kshatipurti portal, a total of 38,286 farmers have registered their crop damage claims. The registered total area is 2,42,945 acre till now.

Initially, the portal was opened for 188 villages of seven districts--Rohtak, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Rewari.

The district revenue officials will conduct verification of claims received through the portal as a special girdawari. Based on these assessments, compensation will be released as per the prescribed norms. The spokesperson urged farmers to register their crop damage claims at the earliest to benefit from this extended deadline.

National Sports Day celebrations conclude across Haryana

Haryana government organised sports activities and programmes across the state to celebrate national sports day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. During the three-day events held from August 29 to 31, various sports activities were organised across the state. The state-level closing ceremony held in Kurukshetra was presided over by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while ministers and MLAs attended district-level events where they encouraged athletes and participants to take inspiration from sports. The sports department, under the theme “Khel Yukt - Nasha Mukt Haryana” organised activities like cyclothons to spread the message of healthy living among youth and athletes. School children, players and sports enthusiasts participated in large numbers with great zeal, the government said.