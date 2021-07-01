Haryana govt gives loan to sugar mills to clear cane dues

The Haryana government has released a loan amount of ₹315 crore to 10 cooperative sugar mills for clearing dues of sugarcane farmers for 2020-21 crushing season.

Additional chief secretary (cooperation) Sanjeev Kaushal said besides the loan, a subsidy of ₹47 crore has also been released to the sugar mills. This also included subsidy for the Sarswati Sugar Mills.

Earlier, cooperation minister Dr Banwari Lal had promised to clear the dues of sugarcane farmers by July 10. Kaushal said that ₹34.50 crore has been released to the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹14.60 crore to Rohtak Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹36 crore to Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill and ₹33.30 crore to Sonepat Cooperative Sugar Mill.

A sum of ₹32.70 crore has been released to Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹20.60 crore to Jind Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹33.50 crore to Palwal Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹48 crore to Meham Cooperative Sugar Mill, ₹31.80 crore to Kaithal Cooperative Sugar Mill and ₹30 crore to Gohana Cooperative Sugar Mill.