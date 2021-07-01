Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt gives loan to sugar mills to clear cane dues
Haryana govt gives loan to sugar mills to clear cane dues

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:56 PM IST

The Haryana government has released a loan amount of 315 crore to 10 cooperative sugar mills for clearing dues of sugarcane farmers for 2020-21 crushing season.

Additional chief secretary (cooperation) Sanjeev Kaushal said besides the loan, a subsidy of 47 crore has also been released to the sugar mills. This also included subsidy for the Sarswati Sugar Mills.

Earlier, cooperation minister Dr Banwari Lal had promised to clear the dues of sugarcane farmers by July 10. Kaushal said that 34.50 crore has been released to the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill, 14.60 crore to Rohtak Cooperative Sugar Mill, 36 crore to Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill and 33.30 crore to Sonepat Cooperative Sugar Mill.

A sum of 32.70 crore has been released to Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill, 20.60 crore to Jind Cooperative Sugar Mill, 33.50 crore to Palwal Cooperative Sugar Mill, 48 crore to Meham Cooperative Sugar Mill, 31.80 crore to Kaithal Cooperative Sugar Mill and 30 crore to Gohana Cooperative Sugar Mill.

