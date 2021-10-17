Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana govt harassing farmers by delaying procurement: Hooda
chandigarh news

Haryana govt harassing farmers by delaying procurement: Hooda

Hitting out at the Haryana government over shortage of fertilisers amid mustard cultivation season, Hooda said farmers have to wait for hours to buy di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said farmers were being harassed on various counts by the Haryana government. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of harassing farmers by forcing them to sell paddy and other crops below the minimum support price as procurement is poor.

“The bajra growers are forced to sell their produce at 1,000 per quintal against the minimum support price of 2,250 per quintal. Even after adding 600 to Bhavantar Yojana, the farmers are incurring a loss of about 600 per quintal,” Hooda said.

Hitting out at the government over shortage of fertilisers amid mustard cultivation season, the former chief minister said farmers have to wait in queues for hours for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).

“Due to the policies of the government, farmers are not getting fertilisers and seeds. There is delay in procurement, crop lifting and payments,” he said.

“We have started ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign to expose all the anti-people policies and failures of the government on behalf of the Congress legislature party. We will awaken the government by raising people-centric issues. The first successful programme was done in Karnal and the next stop would be Jind after the Ellenabad by-elections,” he added.

