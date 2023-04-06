Haryana hikes mid-day meal budget by 72%

The Haryana government has increased the budgetary allocation for providing mid-day meal to students of 14,409 primary schools under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PMPOSHAN) by 72%. An amount of ₹661 crore has been allocated this financial year against the previous year’s budget of ₹384 crore to provide mid-day meal to students. An official spokesperson said that Haryana also provides 200 ml flavoured fortified milk to students of Class 1 to 8 at least three days a week along with mid-day meal. (Mohammad Shahnawaz / Shutterstock)

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over a meeting of state-level steering committee for mid-day meal scheme Thursday, said a study needs to be carried out in different blocks regarding adding nutritional value to the midday meal.

He asked the officers to ensure the quality and meet the nutritional standards of food besides hygiene. Kaushal directed the officers to fix the time schedule for providing meals to students so that an inspection can be carried out to check and ensure the quality of meal. He said meals provided under the scheme included a variety of food items based on fortified flour, rice and bajra. An official spokesperson said that 200 ml flavoured fortified milk is also provided to the students of Class 1 to 8 at least three days a week along with mid-day meal.