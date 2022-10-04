Haryana govt prepares action plan to improve air quality

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Stating that air pollution can only be reduced with the inclusive, economical and innovative approach, the chief secretary directed the officers to strictly follow the policy of CAQM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government has prepared an action plan under the policy formulated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for sustainable improvement in air quality in Delhi-NCR region and adjoining areas, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday.

Stating that air pollution can only be reduced with the inclusive, economical and innovative approach, the chief secretary directed the officers to strictly follow the policy of CAQM and complete their work within the stipulated time period.

He said the objective of the state government is to bring down the level of air pollution by implementing the action plan effectively at the ground level.

Kaushal said that every necessary step is being taken to contain air pollution.

An official spokesperson said in order to reduce the incidents of stubble burning in the state, proper arrangements have been put in place by the agriculture department for crop residue management that includes ex- situ and in-situ management. ENDS

