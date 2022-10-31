Haryana govt to observe ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on Monday
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:27 AM IST
The Haryana government will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ at Haryana Civil Secretariat
: The Haryana government will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ at Haryana Civil Secretariat. An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the ceremony and to mark the occasion, a pledge taking ceremony will also be held.