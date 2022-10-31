Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana govt to observe ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on Monday

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:27 AM IST

The Haryana government will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ at Haryana Civil Secretariat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Monday as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ at Haryana Civil Secretariat. An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the ceremony and to mark the occasion, a pledge taking ceremony will also be held.

