Haryana govt working on giving control of gurdwaras to HSGMC, says Daduwal

: The government is working on handing over the control of gurdwaras in the state from SGPC to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), chief of the state’s top Sikh body Baljit Singh Daduwal has said, stressing that they prefer a peaceful handover of the shrines.

He said that the Supreme Court has given the responsibility to the Haryana government to hand over the control of the management of gurdwaras from SGPC to HSGMC and that the state’s home department was working on it.

The Supreme Court has given a golden opportunity to the Sikhs of Haryana to take the seva of the gurdwaras of the state, he said, adding that they were in favour of the SGPC handing over the control of the gurdwaras to them peacefully without any clash.

Replying to a question over the differences between HSGMC members, he said that former HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda cannot take the control of the gurdwaras of the state with the support of people who have a tainted image.

The differences between Daduwal and Jhinda came to the fore last month when Jhinda claimed that the HSGMC members have unanimously elected him as the new president, replacing Daduwal.

Daduwal had termed the election invalid and said that such meetings cannot be called as per the HSGMC Act.