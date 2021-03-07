IND USA
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana Gram Sabhas can pass proposal to ban liquor vends till March 15

Ban on all the financial transactions of gram panchayats and other Panchayati Raj institutions imposed on February 15 will be removed from March 8
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Any Haryana Gram Sabha that does not want liquor vends to be opened in its village can pass a proposal and send it to the state government through their deputy commissioner (DC) till March 15 deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Sunday.

The announcement assumes significance as at present all Gram Panchayats in the state have been dissolved and elections are due. “Due to the pandemic, the excise policy came into force from May 19, 2020 instead of April 1, which is why the new excise policy will start from May 20.”

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the excise and taxation department, said panchayats had sent 3,048 such proposals in 2019-20, of which only 57 proposals were accepted and 48 were rejected, while the remaining were left out due to some objections.

He said in 2020-21, 898 proposals were received through DCs, of which 430 villages were such where there was a complete ban on opening of liquor vends. There were 468 cases in which multiple FIRs had been lodged relating to sale of illicit liquor, due to which there was a ban on the sale of liquor.

He said by the end of the financial year, revenue collection from excise is expected to be more than the target. He said 978 crore has been received as additional revenue in the last three quarters, which is an increase of around 19.85% against last year.

He said 6,361 crore was collected last year while this year a revenue of 6,214 crore had been collected till March 4 even as the excise year will be till May 19. “Thus, this year’s excise revenue is likely to be higher than the previous year,” he added.

‘Panchayats will be functional again from March 8’

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that from March 8 the panchayats across the state will become functional again. He said ban on all the financial transactions of Gram Panchayats and other Panchayati Raj Institutions imposed on February 15 will be removed from March 8, provided they function under the supervision of their administrator. He said tenders of over 5 lakh will be processed online.

Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

23 govt school students, five teachers test positive in Kaithal

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Twenty-three students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at a government school in Kaithal on Sunday
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Open to inputs from industry in framing rules on pvt sector job quota: Dushyant

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST
In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. (Representative Photo/File)
In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. (Representative Photo/File)
chandigarh news

Haryana farmer dies by suicide near Tikri border

By HT Correspondents, Rohtak/karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:23 PM IST
In his suicide note, the farmer said his sacrifice to ensure the three laws are repealed will not go in vain
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana deputy CM says open to suggestions about private sector reservation law

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:18 PM IST
"It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Dushyant Chautala said
(iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: The spirit of learning

By Vikram Jit Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Sarfrazuddin Malik, scion of a family of erstwhile jagirdars from Dasada, Gujarat, nurtured an inborn, insatiable passionfor falconry
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Kapil Dev’s appointment as sports university chancellor hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Haryana’s move to appoint 1983 World Cup winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat has hit a a stumbling block with the state government deciding to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill passed by the assembly in August 2019 following an objection by the Central government
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Reopen hostels for more PhD scholars: Panjab University panel

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The varsity has already allowed research scholars enrolled before lockdown to avail hostel accommodation on campus
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Migrant worker kills two sons of his neighbour in Ludhiana, hangs self

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar of Bihar, was allegedly trying to allure the mother of the children to have a relationship with him
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Night curfew in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to check Covid-19 spread

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Curfew imposed in four districts of Punjab’s NRI belt of Doaba from 11pm to 5am; relaxation for night shift factory workers, medical emergency cases and traffic on highways
