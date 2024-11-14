Haryana: Head constable injured in encounter with murder accused in Panipat

Head constable Rishi Kundu, posted with the Karnal district police’s Assandh crime investigation agency (CIA), was seriously injured when two motorcycle-borne assailants he was chasing opened fire on him in Panipat district on Wednesday night. A damaged police vehicle after the encounter with a murder accused near Panipat on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

Police said the assailants were later intercepted near the Western Jamuna Canal in Karnal, where one of them was arrested after an encounter but the other fled after firing at the police vehicle.

Inspector Mandeep Singh, in-charge of the Assandh CIA team, said that the police were acting on a tip-off. He said police teams were on the trail of the assailants, Sawan and Suresh, who are accused of firing at the father-in-law of a sarpanch in Karnal’s Munak town on November 1. Three men have been arrested in connection with the case.

“Head constable Rishi Kundu was following the two accused in his personal vehicle, an SUV, after informing us about them. He asked the bikers to stop when one of them, Sawan, suddenly fired at him and fled with his vehicle,” the inspector said.

Kundu was rushed to a private hospital in Panipat, where he is undergoing treatment.

Later, two teams of Karnal police started patrolling the route between Panipat and Assandh via the Western Jamuna Canal, where they spotted Kundu’s stolen black Scorpio (SUV) parked on the roadside with a youngster standing near it. “As we approached it, the man fired at us and sped off. The CIA team provided cover and we retaliated, hitting him in the knee. He has been identified as Sawan, a native of Sonepat, the prime accused in the Munak incident,” inspector Vishnu Mitra, the in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, said.