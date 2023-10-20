Haryana hikes Asha workers stipend by 2,100

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to increase the monthly compensation of Asha workers by ₹2,100, increasing their per month stipend to ₹6,100.

The Asha workers had been protesting across all the district headquarters since August 8 pressing for their demands, including the status of government employees, monthly salary of ₹26,000, ESI facilities and retirement benefits.

The CM also announced a retirement benefit of ₹2 lakh for the workers during a meeting with the representative of Haryana ASHA workers.

In a statement, Khattar said a letter will be written to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to augment the incentive amount for ASHA workers. An official spokesperson said kin of Asha workers in Haryana are already provided ₹3 lakh in case of death during service.

On Wednesday, they had stormed the residences of deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa and urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta in Hisar over their pending demands. Haryana has 20,350 Asha workers for the nearly 7,000 villages, colonies and urban areas.

After a meeting with the CM on Thursday, the representative of the Asha workers said now their total remuneration will be ₹11,800 and with this, their 73- day-long agitation is likely to end.

The representatives said a meeting of the association will be held on Friday after which they may announce the decision to end the stir.

