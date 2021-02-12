Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana home minister Anil Vij wants anti-conversion law implemented soon
chandigarh news

Haryana home minister Anil Vij wants anti-conversion law implemented soon

During meeting, Anil Vij asks top state officials to prepare draft of the law for its early implementation
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij presided over a meeting of a committee set up to prepare the draft of the anti-conversion law in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has directed officials to prepare a draft of the anti-conversion law so that it can be implemented as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting of a committee set up to prepare the draft law on Thursday, Vij said that the enactment of this law will prevent any attempt to get religious conversion by force, inducement, bluff of marriage or by any other unethical methods.

“Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

Also read: 23 cases filed under MP’s new anti-conversion law in January

The minister said that laws made on this subject in other states were also being studied.

Additional chief secretary, home, Rajeev Arora, secretary, home-1, TL Satyaprakash, director general of police Manoj Yadava, additional director general of police Navdeep Singh Virk and additional advocate general Deepak Manchanda were present at the meeting.

Emergency police number 112 to be available across Haryana

During the trial run of the Emergency Response and Support System Dial 112 which began in Panchkula and Gurugram on Thursday, Vij said 11,640 calls were received. This system will soon be started across Haryana and emergency police and other services will be available in any area of the state within 15 to 20 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP