Haryana home minister Anil Vij wants anti-conversion law implemented soon

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has directed officials to prepare a draft of the anti-conversion law so that it can be implemented as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting of a committee set up to prepare the draft law on Thursday, Vij said that the enactment of this law will prevent any attempt to get religious conversion by force, inducement, bluff of marriage or by any other unethical methods.

“Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

The minister said that laws made on this subject in other states were also being studied.

Additional chief secretary, home, Rajeev Arora, secretary, home-1, TL Satyaprakash, director general of police Manoj Yadava, additional director general of police Navdeep Singh Virk and additional advocate general Deepak Manchanda were present at the meeting.

Emergency police number 112 to be available across Haryana

During the trial run of the Emergency Response and Support System Dial 112 which began in Panchkula and Gurugram on Thursday, Vij said 11,640 calls were received. This system will soon be started across Haryana and emergency police and other services will be available in any area of the state within 15 to 20 minutes.