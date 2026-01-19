Haryana: Hooda rallies Congress cadre, targets BJP over jobs, debt

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday attended a training camp in Kurukshetra for newly appointed district Congress presidents, urging them to remain fully prepared for the upcoming political battle in the state. Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday attended a training camp in Kurukshetra for newly appointed district Congress presidents, urging them to remain fully prepared for the upcoming political battle in the state.

Addressing the office-bearers, Hooda asked them to actively raise issues such as unemployment, organised crime, drug abuse, migration, farmers’ distress, and the continued neglect of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes.

He alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil even a single promise made during the 2024 assembly elections. “The BJP is committed to scams and weakening Haryana’s interests. Jobs are being given to outsiders at the cost of local youth,” Hooda said.

The former chief minister informed party leaders that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will interact with them on January 21.

Hooda accused the BJP government of failing to establish even a single medical college, major industry or university, and of neglecting expansion of metro and railway networks. He claimed that despite this lack of development, the state’s debt had surged from ₹60,000 crore accumulated between 1966 and 2014 to over ₹5 lakh crore in the last 11 years.

Referring to welfare promises, Hooda said the BJP had pledged to double farmers’ income by 2022, but instead their costs had increased. He also criticised the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, stating that while 85 lakh women were eligible in 2024–25, benefits are now being limited to only eight lakh.

On MGNREGA, Hooda alleged that changes to the scheme had curtailed the rights of Dalits, backward classes and villagers. He said that although over eight lakh workers are registered in Haryana, only 2,100 families received 100 days of work in 2024–25.

Hooda further claimed that organised crime has become routine in the state, with over 80 criminal gangs active, adding that the Social Progress Index has ranked Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country.