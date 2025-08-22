Haryana Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of 15-year-old Bihar boy forced into bonded labour in Jind

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the inhuman treatment of a 15-year-old boy from Bihar, who was lured into bonded labour under false promises of employment by his Jind-based employer. A three-member bench of the HHRC, led by chairperson (retd) Justice Lalit Batra, observed that the child was physically harmed and denied basic human dignity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy was separated from his companions at Bahadurgarh railway station when an unidentified man approached him with the offer of work at a buffalo dairy for a salary of ₹10,000 per month. However, the HHRC found that he was subjected to forced labour and physical abuse for two months. During this period, he suffered injuries while cutting fodder, but instead of receiving medical care, his employer abandoned him in an isolated location.

The boy eventually managed to reach Nuh, where a local teacher rescued him, admitted him to a primary health centre, and informed the police.

“This is a breakdown of the protective mechanisms that ought to shield children from such exploitation. The child’s ability to survive without food, water, or medical attention for days, and his eventual rescue by a concerned teacher, reflect both the tragic vulnerability and rare resilience of the victim. The failure of authorities to detect and prevent this incident raises serious questions about the adequacy of existing surveillance and rescue mechanisms, especially in vulnerable migration corridors,” the panel stated in its order.

The HHRC directed the deputy commissioners of Nuh and Jind to submit a detailed report within eight weeks, covering the status of compensation, the progress of investigation, and welfare measures for the boy.

It also instructed the superintendents of police of Jind and Nuh to conduct a comprehensive inquiry, including identifying and arresting the accused, verifying bonded labour practices at the dairy, and examining the circumstances of the boy’s employment and subsequent abandonment.

In addition, the Civil Surgeon of Nuh has been asked to provide a complete medical report on the boy’s injuries and treatment. The child protection officer of Nuh has been directed to prepare a rehabilitation plan that includes psychological counselling, education, and repatriation to his family.

The commission has scheduled the next hearing for November 4.