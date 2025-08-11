Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal gets community & social impact award

Haryana IAS officer, Rajesh Jogpal has been honoured with the community and social impact award for his outstanding contribution to innovative governance in urban sustainability. The award was presented on August 9 in New Delhi during the second Sustainable Agriculture Summit and Awards-2025. The award was presented to Jogpal who is registrar of Cooperative Societies by Union minister of state, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Ram Nath Thakur, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale and minister, public works, Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh. An official spokesperson said that the summit organised by Sustainability Matters and IndiAgri brought together agricultural leaders and innovators from across the country to deliberate on the future of climate-smart farming.

