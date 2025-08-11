Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal gets community & social impact award

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:14 am IST

The award was presented on August 9 in New Delhi during the second Sustainable Agriculture Summit and Awards-2025.

Haryana IAS officer, Rajesh Jogpal has been honoured with the community and social impact award for his outstanding contribution to innovative governance in urban sustainability. The award was presented on August 9 in New Delhi during the second Sustainable Agriculture Summit and Awards-2025. The award was presented to Jogpal who is registrar of Cooperative Societies by Union minister of state, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Ram Nath Thakur, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale and minister, public works, Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh. An official spokesperson said that the summit organised by Sustainability Matters and IndiAgri brought together agricultural leaders and innovators from across the country to deliberate on the future of climate-smart farming.

Haryana IAS officer, Rajesh Jogpal has been honoured with the community and social impact award for his outstanding contribution to innovative governance in urban sustainability. (Representational image)
Haryana IAS officer, Rajesh Jogpal has been honoured with the community and social impact award for his outstanding contribution to innovative governance in urban sustainability. (Representational image)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal gets community & social impact award
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On