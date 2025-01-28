Haryana: IMA threatens to suspend Ayushman Bharat services over unpaid dues

The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has threatened to stop treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at hospitals in the state from February 3, if their pending reimbursements are not released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government. This decision comes after the state government failed to release pending payments, despite chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini’s order to do so. This decision comes after the state government failed to release pending payments, despite chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s order to do so. (HT File)

According to IMA functionaries, services are likely to be impacted in nearly 600 private hospitals due to delayed reimbursements. IMA Haryana secretary Dhirender K Soni said the state government has only released 15 percent of the total amount of ₹450 crore to the hospitals so far, adding that the Haryana unit of the IMA had met the CM on January 8 but there was no positive response from the government.

On January 25, IMA Haryana wrote a letter to Ayushman Bharat Haryana CEO Sangeeta Teterwal and said the state government has failed to clear pending reimbursement of private hospitals and if their demands are not met by February 3, the health services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be halted.

“Empanelled hospitals in Haryana have been enthusiastically participating in the Ayushman (PMJAY) scheme since its launch in 2018. Unfortunately, the launch of Chirayu Cards in November 2022 made payments very erratic due to the sheer numbers. We are indebted to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for hearing our demands on January 8 and ordering immediate release of pending dues. Unfortunately, even after 15 days, our members have not received any significant amount and even the amounts received have large unwarranted deductions. This is a matter of concern and has caused great distress to our members,” the association said in the letter.

In the letter, the IMA has demanded the release of all pending funds, no deduction after PPDA approval, and proper allocation of ₹2,000 crore per year for the scheme, TMS portal 2 should be rectified and till then they should be shifted back to TMS 1, restore cash consent form and interest on delayed payments should be calculated as per MoU, and to be paid to all hospitals concerned.

Out of nearly 1,300 hospitals empanelled in Haryana with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 600 of them are private hospitals. Under this scheme, people with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh can get treatment from routine check-ups to surgeries.

IMA Haryana president Dr Mahavir Jain said the hospitals have received only 10-15 percent of the reimbursement raised with the state government and the doctors are facing difficulty to run hospitals due to the shortage of funds.

“The patient and the state government expect the best facilities but these are only possible when the funds are released on time,” he added.

Reacting to IMA’s letter, Saini in Chandigarh on Monday said he met with a delegation of IMA, adding the government has released ₹766 crore on Sunday, and pending ₹200 crore will be cleared in a day or so.