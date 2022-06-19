Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Immigration agent held for duping youths

The police said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Daniyal Anvar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested from Goa
Published on Jun 19, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Karnal police have arrested an immigration agent for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Daniyal Anvar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested from Goa. The police have recovered 12.50 lakh from his possession.

The police claimed that he has admitted to duping four persons in Karnal district with the help of his agents, to whom he paid for bringing youths eager to go abroad.

As per investigating officer Kuldeep Singh, the accused had duped two persons of Darar village of 42 lakh in 2017, three youths of Popra village of 77 lakh, and a man of Shanti Nagar in Karnal of 5.40 lakh. The FIRs have already been registered in this regard at the respective police stations.

The cop said that two cases under the same charges have already been registered against him in Kurukshetra and Delhi.

He said that after completing the five-day police remand, he was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

