Haryana includes bajra in ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’

The Haryana government on Tuesday announced to include bajra in the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’ from this kharif season, a move that appears to be aimed at encouraging private players to buy the produce which the government procures at ₹2,250 per quintal minimum support price (MSP).

In case the private players buy bajra below the MSP, the government will pay farmers the difference in price up to ₹600 per quintal on average of the yield.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said considering the difference in price (average market price and MSP) of bajra as ‘Bhavantar’ price and after verification of crops of registered farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, if the given details are found correct, farmers will be given ₹600 per quintal on the average yield.

The CM said Haryana is the first state in country to implement the scheme. At least 21 horticultural crops have already been included under the scheme.

Khattar said neighbouring Rajasthan and Punjab will not procure bajra under the MSP again. He said in such a situation, there is a possibility of bajra (millet) coming from these states to be sold in Haryana.

“Thus, it has been decided to compensate only those farmers of Haryana who have registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal for buying bajra,” he said.

In kharif season 2021, 2.71 lakh farmers have registered on the ‘Meri fasal, Mera Byora’ portal for bajra.

Procurement of bajra, moong, maize and paddy will start from October 1, and of groundnut from November. The state government will also procure toor, urad and sesame for the first time which will start from December 1.

While 86 procurement centres have been set up for purchase of bajra, 38 for moong, 19 for maize, and seven for groundnut purchase in state, 199 procurement centres have also been set up for purchase of paddy.

At least 72 additional procurement sites have also been identified as a contingency if there is huge arrival of paddy at the procurement centres.