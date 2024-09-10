 Haryana: Independent candidate named in 8 criminal cases files nomination from Kalka - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Independent candidate named in 8 criminal cases files nomination from Kalka

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 10, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Gopal, who is into mining and transport business, has declared his gross value at ₹5.99 crore and liability ₹4.13 crore

Named in eight criminal cases, 39-year-old Gopal of Sukhomajri village filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Kalka constituency on Monday. He has cases under arms act and illegal mining registered against him.

Hailing from Gujjar community, Gopal, of Sukhomajri village, Panchkula, is a matriculate and owns 200gm gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh. His wife owns 300gm gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh. (Sant Arora)
Hailing from Gujjar community, Gopal, of Sukhomajri village, Panchkula, is a matriculate and owns 200gm gold worth 14 lakh. His wife owns 300gm gold worth 21 lakh. (Sant Arora)

Gopal, who is into mining and transport business, has declared his gross value at 5.99 crore and liability 4.13 crore. His wife, who is councillor in municipal council Kalka, has gross worth of 23 lakh. As per his affidavit, all his immovable assets are worth 78.50 lakh, including an agricultural land which is in name of his wife.

Hailing from Gujjar community, Gopal is a matriculate and owns 200gm gold worth 14 lakh. His wife owns 300gm gold worth 21 lakh.

Filing of nominations began on September 5. So far, one Independent candidate each in Kalka and Panchkula have filed nomination. The nomination papers can be filed on any working day from 11 am to 3 pm till Thursday. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday. The papers can be withdrawn on September 16.

In the Kalka assembly constituency, the nomination is filed at the SDM office in Kalka and for the Panchkula assembly constituency, the nomination is filed at the SDM court located in Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula. The voting for both the assemblies of the district will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be done on October 8.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On