Haryana: Independent candidate named in 8 criminal cases files nomination from Kalka

Named in eight criminal cases, 39-year-old Gopal of Sukhomajri village filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Kalka constituency on Monday. He has cases under arms act and illegal mining registered against him. Hailing from Gujjar community, Gopal, of Sukhomajri village, Panchkula, is a matriculate and owns 200gm gold worth ₹ 14 lakh. His wife owns 300gm gold worth ₹ 21 lakh. (Sant Arora)

Gopal, who is into mining and transport business, has declared his gross value at ₹5.99 crore and liability ₹4.13 crore. His wife, who is councillor in municipal council Kalka, has gross worth of ₹23 lakh. As per his affidavit, all his immovable assets are worth ₹78.50 lakh, including an agricultural land which is in name of his wife.

Filing of nominations began on September 5. So far, one Independent candidate each in Kalka and Panchkula have filed nomination. The nomination papers can be filed on any working day from 11 am to 3 pm till Thursday. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday. The papers can be withdrawn on September 16.

In the Kalka assembly constituency, the nomination is filed at the SDM office in Kalka and for the Panchkula assembly constituency, the nomination is filed at the SDM court located in Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula. The voting for both the assemblies of the district will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be done on October 8.