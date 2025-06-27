Haryana: Industry bodies seek removal of fixed charges on power supply

The Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sought an immediate intervention of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and removal of “exorbitant increase” in fixed charges of electricity supply to the industries. APS Chopra, general secretary of the Karnal body, said that neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have better industrial policy and a supportive as well as cost-effective environment for the industries (HT File)

The body said that the electricity boards in the state were charging nearly ₹165/kVA per month of fixed charges on sanctioned contract demand for industrial connections, which was already burdensome for industries operating in the state.

“We have been continuously requesting the government to abolish the said charges as the industry is already bearing actual consumption charges, fuel surcharge adjustment, electricity duty, municipal tax and others,” the chamber said in its representation to the chief minister.

APS Chopra, general secretary of the Karnal body said that instead of giving any relief, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission increased the fixed charges for industries (high tension (HT) supply and low tension (LT) supply) by another ₹125/kVA, taking it to ₹290/kVA from April 1, which is a 76% hike.

“Already, we are facing a lot of other challenges and are working on extremely low margins. This decision would make it increasingly difficult for us to sustain the operations in the state and if not addressed urgently, we may be forced to close the operations and relocate to neighbouring states,” he added.

Chopra also believes that neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have better industrial policy and a supportive as well as cost-effective environment for the industries.

Industrialists have also pointed out that other than ₹125 increased fixed charges, the hike in power tariff by ₹0.30 per unit will have a bearing on the small scale industries with 100 kVA load and would have to pay over ₹15,000 extra, if consumed 10,000 units.

Sushil Jain, chairman of the Karnal chamber, said that they have sent the representation to the chief minister and also spoke to Haryana speaker Harvinder Kalyan to arrange a meeting with him, so that the issue can be addressed at the earliest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij clarified that this was the first tariff hike since 2017-18, after a gap of seven years, despite rising power purchase and operational costs, while keeping tariffs unchanged for almost a decade was made possible by improved operational efficiency and strict financial discipline.

He noted that approximately 94% of electricity consumers fall under Category-1 and Category-2, and most of their bills have decreased, while monthly bills of domestic consumers with up to 2 kW connection have decreased by 49% to 75% compared to the financial year 2014-15, and most Category-2 consumers have also seen a reduction in their bills.

“The revised electricity tariff structure, minimum monthly charges (MMC) have been removed for all categories of domestic consumers, as Haryana’s discoms are committed to providing continuous, uninterrupted, affordable and consumer-focused power services. Electricity tariffs in Haryana are significantly lower for both LT and HT consumers compared to neighboring states. Over the last decade, from FY 2014-15 to FY 2024-25, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses have been reduced from 29% to 10%,” he said.

“Compared to neighbouring states, Haryana charges significantly lower electricity tariffs for both LT and HT consumer categories, making it a cost-effective option. In neighboring states, fixed charges go up to ₹450/kW for LT and ₹475/kW for HT, while energy charges go up to ₹8.95/unit for LT and ₹7.75/unit for HT,” he added.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while replying to a question to Hindustan Times at a press conference in Karnal, also clarified that the charges are lower than those during 2014. “Today, if you compare the electricity charges per unit with those during the Congress government before 2014, they are lower. Imagine before 2014. They are still lower. We have in fact, waved-off surcharge on the power bills,” he said, when asked about the rise in power charges for users as well as fixed charges for industries.

Protest threat

Rohtak: Demanding roll back of hike in power rates, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday threatened to protest outside the head office of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam limited (HVPNL) at sector 6 in Panchkula on July 1, if the rates were not cut down by June 30. In a press statement, Chautala said that the BJP government had hiked the power rates and this decision will directly impact all families in the state.