Haryana: Inquiry initiated against three cops for thrashing man in Jind

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against three police personnel deputed at dial 112 vehicle in Jind for thrashing a man brutally. The move came after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The youth, identified as Manjeet of Karmgarh village in Jind, was thrashed badly by cops.

Manjeet said the incident occurred last week when he was on his way to Sonepat district in a pick-up vehicle carrying a buffalo. When he reached near Ludana police check-post, three cops, all of them drunk, sought bribes from him.

“I offered them ₹100, but one of the cops named Roshan sought ₹2,000. When I failed to give them the amount, they trashed me. I am in shock,” he added.

Jind DSP Sandeep Singh said the matter has come into his domain and a departmental inquiry has been started against the three cops.