Haryana, Israel to work together on water conservation projects

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Haryana and Israel will be working together on different water conservation and management projects.

Speaking during a meeting with Israeli delegates, the CM said, “Haryana and Israel should work together to deal with the issue of the depleting water table and water scarcity.”

“While 18,000 ponds are being renovated in the state, drip irrigation is being promoted in agriculture. The government is taking every possible step to conserve water in the state,” he added, urging the delegation to bring projects that will ensure optimal use of water resources and preserve soil fertility.

Former Israeli minister and Mekorot (national water company of Israel) chairperson Yitzhak Aharonovich said, “Israel is one of the leading countries in water conservation. Despite water shortage, Israel used quality water management in the agricultural sector.”