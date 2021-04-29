Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana issues posting, transfer orders of 26 IPS officers
Haryana issues posting, transfer orders of 26 IPS officers

The Haryana government issued posting and transfer orders of 26 IPS officers on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 11:56 PM IST
On his promotion to the rank of DGP, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was posted as director general of prisons (designate). (Shutterstock)

The Haryana government issued posting and transfer orders of 26 IPS officers on Thursday.

On his promotion to the rank of DGP, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was posted as director general of prisons (designate). IG, Karnal Range, Bharti Arora was posted as IG, Ambala Range replacing Y Puran Kumar. Arora will also hold the charge of Karnal range for a while. Kumar was posted as IG, Home Guard.

Rakesh Kumar Arya on his promotion as IG was posted as IG, Hisar Range, replacing Sanjay Kumar who was posted as IG, administration and law and order.

Desh Raj Singh, ADGP, SCB was posted as DG, Bhondsi police complex, Gurugram. Charu Bali, ADGP, IRB was posted as ADGP/SCB, Gurugram.

Shashank Anand, managing director, UHVBN Ltd, was given additional charge of DIG, CID. B Satheesh Balan, DIG, STF was given additional charge of DIG, IRB Bhondsi.

Waseem Akram, SP, telecommunication was posted as SP, Jind.

